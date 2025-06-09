Sharon Osbourne recalls Ozzy's final moments before death

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her final hours with her late husband, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

The Grammy winner died at 76 on July 22 after suffering a heart attack amid health issues including Parkinson’s disease. Looking back on their final moments together in her first interview since his death, Sharon divulged her memory of both the night before his death and the moment she realized Ozzy had passed.

“He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was, like, 4:30 a.m., and he said, ‘Wake up,'” Sharon shared on Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, when asked about the couple’s final conversation. “I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up.'”

Growing emotional, she then revealed Ozzy’s final words to her: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

As Sharon recalls it, the next morning began as usual, with Ozzy going downstairs for his daily workout. Twenty minutes later, her husband passed away. Alerted to his heart attack by screaming in the house, the TV star said she “knew instantly” that Ozzy was “gone.”

She continued, “I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t – just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.’ They tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.'”

The former talk show host was married to Ozzy for more than four decades. She was also his manager and the mother of three of his adult children: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. (The rocker had three other children — Jessica, Louis, and Elliot — from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley.)

While friends, fans, and family rallied to mourn the loss of the celebrated rocker, Sharon said she was plagued by “fear and regret,” adding, “I couldn’t function.”

“If only I’d have told him I loved him more,” she said. “If only I’d have held him tighter.”

In August, it was confirmed that the Black Sabbath frontman died of a cardiac arrest and “acute myocardial infarction,” with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as “joint causes,” according to a death certificate obtained by The New York Times.

Sharon noted that in the weeks prior to his passing, Ozzy indicated that he was “ready” for death and confided in her about strange dreams that he was having. One such dream involved the singer seeing visions of people he didn’t know.

“I said, ‘Well, what kind of ­people?’ He goes, ‘All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking,'” she said. “He knew. He was ready.”

Two weeks prior to his death, Ozzy headlined a farewell concert in England’s Villa Park, before an audience of 40,000. Titled Back to the Beginning, the 10-hour event was billed as his final show, honoring his life and legacy, with performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, and more. Now, Sharon shares that Ozzy took to the stage one last time against the wishes of his doctor.

“He’d been so ill this year — terribly, terribly ill,” she recalled. “And when we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him, ‘If you do this show, that’s it. You’re not going to get through it.'”

But her husband was determined to see it through: “He didn’t want to die on stage, he didn’t,” she said. “But he did it his way.”

In the end, Sharon said the show left a huge mark on Ozzy’s disposition, noting that every day afterwards was “like sunshine.”

“He was so happy afterwards. He kept looking at the papers, and he goes to me, ‘I never knew so many people liked me.’ That was the way he was,” Sharon said. “I mean, he knew he was famous, but not the amount that people loved him. It’s a whole different thing, and he was just so happy, so, so happy.”

