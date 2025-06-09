Sean "Diddy" Combs Confirms He Won't Testify in Rare Message to Court

Source : ENews

Sean “Diddy” Combs is choosing not to testify in court.

During week seven of his sex trafficking trial, the rapper made a rare statement in court, telling Judge Arun Subramanian that he has chosen not to testify.

After the judge asked Combs to confirm that he would not be testifying, saying if he chose not to, “there will be no inference made.”

Article continues after advertisement

And Combs verified that he would not be formally addressing the courtroom.

“We have discussed it thoroughly, that is my decision,” Combs said of not testifying. “That is totally my decision, I am making it.”

Prior to confirming he would not be testifying, Combs—who has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion— also addressed another question from the judge: how he was feeling.

“I’m doing great, your honor,” he told Subramanian. “I wanted to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job.”

While Combs will not be taking the stand, several figures have testified against the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist, including ex Cassie Ventura, Danity Kane alum Dawn Richard and rapper Kid Cudi, as well as many personal employees since the trial began in mid-May.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.