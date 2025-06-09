Prosecution says Sean 'Diddy' Combs used 'violence and fear' as trial closes

[ Source: ABC News ]

Sean “Diddy” Combs believed his “fame, wealth and power” put him above the law as he led a criminal enterprise for two decades, a prosecutor has argued during the closing arguments of the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial.

Jurors have sat through more than a month of evidence at Mr Combs’s trial, where he stands accused of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Mr Combs’s defence lawyers are expected to outline their closing arguments on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

In her closing argument, Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik told jurors the hip hop artist had used “power, violence and fear” to carry out hundreds of brutal crimes.

“He doesn’t take no for an answer. And now you know about many crimes he committed with members of his enterprise.”

She said the charges were supported by proof that over two decades, Mr Combs kidnapped one of his employees, committed arson by trying to blow up a car, engaged in forced labour, bribed a security officer and carried out the “brutal crimes at the heart of this case”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.