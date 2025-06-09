New Guinness World Record set for world's largest gingerbread house on 'Home Alone' anniversary

Picture supplied by Reuters

The title of the world’s largest gingerbread house now belongs to Disney+ and Hulu, as verified by the Guinness World Records.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film “Home Alone,” the entertainment companies constructed a home measuring 44,838 cubic feet in 8 days. The home is a replica of the McCallister home featured in the film starring a then 9-year-old Macaulay Culkin.

Held together with 20 gallons of edible glue, the home is 34 feet long, 58 feet wide, and over 22 feet tall, and is built out of 4,200 gingerbread brick tiles and nearly 1,800 roof tiles.

Ten pounds of fondant help hold the spectacle together, which was made with 7,350 pounds of all-purpose flour and over 6,600 eggs.

