Lindsay Lohan's young son thought she was trapped inside TV

[Source: Lindsay Lohan]

The “Freakier Friday” star also reveals which of her movies she might show him first.

Lindsay Lohan’s young son, Luai, is just now figuring out that his mommy might be famous — and he had the most precious reaction in a lightbulb moment.

In a clip from her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, which Entertainment Weekly is debuting exclusively, below, Lohan tells Fallon about an incident earlier in the day when Luai, 2, thought his mother was trapped inside the TV screen.

“Actually, this morning, he was with my in-laws and my husband and I were doing Good Morning America, and he was like, ‘Mommy, come out! Mommy!'” Lohan recalls, laughing. “He thought I was stuck in the TV.”

“So now I’m like, now that he’s getting older and more aware, I’m kind of scared. I don’t want him…to get confused,” she continues.

In case Luai happens to be watching his movie star mom on this show, Fallon then waves at the camera and declares, “Mommy’s fine, Mommy’s safe, Mommy says, ‘Hi!’ We’re good, we’re happy, everything’s great.”

As for which of her movies she’d be comfortable showing her son anytime soon, Lohan says, “Herbie: Fully Loaded, because it’s cars and fun.”

