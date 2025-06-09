Hostin criticizes Trump for remarks on Haiti and African nations

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Sunny Hostin is speaking out against what she referred to as Donald Trump’s “blatant xenophobia and racism” after his Pennsylvania rally yesterday.

The president held an event at the Mount Airy Casino Resort near Mount Pocono on Tuesday, where he admitted to using the slur “s—hole countries” when speaking about Haiti and other African nations during a 2018 meeting. Trump previously denied using the slur, which sparked major backlash during his first presidency.

Hostin explained on Wednesday’s episode of The View that her family was hurt by the remark the first time Trump used it.

“My husband’s father was from Haiti, and so the Haitian community really was offended. I was offended. My family was offended,” she said. “And I think everyone should be offended at the blatant xenophobia and racism that comes from the highest office in the United States.”

The legal expert said that Trump is now “just openly embracing these words like garbage, like filth, and vermin.”

Turning to cohost Whoopi Goldberg, she continued, “And where have we heard that language, Whoopi? We have heard that language in fascist places where white supremacy has taken over the country.”

Trump was in the middle of discussing his “permanent pause on Third World migration, including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia and many other countries” on Tuesday when someone in attendance shouted out the infamous slur.

“Remember I said that to the senators?” He said. He later added, “I said, ‘Why is it why is we only take people from s—hole countries?’ Right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few!”

The former reality star continued, “But we always take people from Somalia. Places that are a disaster. Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Trump missed an opportunity to call out Democrats over the Minnesota fraud scandal by choosing to resort to “the most base and polarizing and divisive instincts of name-calling, racist tropes, and so on.”

She added, “He misses these opportunities where most people would actually maybe agree with the issue he was trying to highlight, but it becomes ‘they’re eating cats and dogs.’ No one agrees with that.”

Speaking directly to Trump, Goldberg added, “This is who you’ve always been, and this is who you are. And this is why all the people you would like to have come here are not gonna come here, because they don’t want to be under a dictatorship, which is what you’re doing.”

