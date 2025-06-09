Holmes on Homes electrician Frank Cozzolino dies at 56

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Frank Cozzolino, an electrician who appeared on HGTV shows like Holmes on Homes, has died.

The reality star died at 56 in Toronto on Dec. 4, a death notice announced. Mike Holmes, who worked with Cozzolino on Holmes on Homes and other shows, said that he died “all of a sudden” due to health complications after going “through hell,” though a specific cause of death was not immediately available.

“He had a liver [transplant] six years ago, that liver failed,” Holmes said in a video on Instagram. “He had to go in and get another liver. It was touch and go — we thought for sure that he wasn’t going to make it and he came back. And all of a sudden, due to complications, he has passed away on December 4.”

HGTV remembered Cozzolino in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly. “We are deeply saddened to hear of Frank Cozzolino’s passing,” the network said. “Frank was an exceptional craftsman whose kindness, integrity and unwavering dedication touched every project and every person he encountered.”

Born in the Junction neighborhood of Toronto, Cozzolino relocated to the nearby community of Malton in Mississauga, Ontario, and worked several jobs before founding his electrical contracting business, Solutions Electrical.

Holmes recalled meeting Cozzolino on the first day of filming Holmes on Homes in 2003. “He came in to meet me because he wanted so much to help the homeowners that we were about to help,” the HGTV host explained in his Instagram video. “I said to him, ‘We don’t have the money. Can you help me help these people?’ And he said ‘Yes.’ From that day grew a relationship that helped me help other families, and I’m talking hundreds of families.”

Holmes also remembered Cozzolino in another Instagram post. “Frank made us better,” he wrote. “His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That’s just who he was.”

He continued, “Frank wasn’t just good at what he did — he really cared. He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped. Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you buddy.”

Cozzolino was credited in 29 episodes of Holmes on Homes between 2003 and 2009. He went on to appear alongside Holmes in subsequent shows like Holmes Inspection, Holmes Makes It Right, and Holmes Family Rescue.

