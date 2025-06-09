Eddie Murphy to play Clouseau in new Pink Panther movie

Eddie Murphy. [Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Eddie Murphy has confirmed he will play Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther movie.

The Shrek star was first reported to be in talks to take on the iconic character back in 2023, and he has now revealed it’s among his upcoming roles.

He told the NBC Today show: “I’m getting ready to do a (biopic of) George Clinton, (his music collective) Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be – I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”

When asked if Clouseau would still be French, Murphy quipped: “Maybe. Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.”

Sources previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie was to be a live action-CGI hybrid.

The original comedy film, The Pink Panther, was released in 1964, starring Peter Sellers as Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

Sellers reprised his role in 1964’s A Shot in the Dark as well as The Return of the Pink Panther in 1975, The Pink Panther Strikes Again in 1976, and Revenge of the Pink Panther in 1978.

The Pink Panther told the story of the French police detective as he aimed to catch a jewel thief known as The Phantom, who attempts to steal precious diamond The Pink Panther.

Steve Martin played Inspector Clouseau in a Pink Panther reboot in 2006, and a sequel in 2009.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.