Cheryl Hines discusses relationship with Larry David after Curb ends

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Cheryl Hines says her relationship with former costar Larry David isn’t as bad as it sounds.

During a conversation with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress acknowledged her estrangement from the liberal comedian who played her onscreen husband for more than two decades. She noted that the two have suffered a political divide due to her real-life husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., serving as President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services head.

Asked whether she’s made an effort to reach out to David since Curb concluded in April 2024, Hines admitted that she hasn’t. “I think he’s mad… because Bobby’s in the administration,” she explained.

That said, Hines insisted that she would feel perfectly fine “talking to Larry” if they ran into one another by chance.

“Somebody asked me, ‘What would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there?’ I would be happy to see him,” she said. “And I’d say ‘hi’ and we’d talk for a second.”

Hines, who played David’s wife (and eventual ex) across 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm, then downplayed the friendship between the duo, stating that they weren’t especially close to begin with.

“It’s not like Larry and I used to play pickleball and we don’t now. You know what I mean? I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in L.A. the same time he has,” she shared. “So I don’t know. I’m sure things would be fine with us. And at the same time, I’m sure he’s not happy about politics.”

Ironically, the actress has previously shared that David was the one who introduced her to Kennedy at a fundraiser. The couple went public with their relationship in 2011 before tying the knot three years later.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hines shrugged off the idea that she has been “shunned” from Hollywood due to her husband’s political career, arguing that many industry figures have privately offered her support.

“There are a lot of people who have been great to me, who reach out to me,” she shared. “They range from, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy, are you okay?’ to ‘I love what your husband’s doing and I’m behind you guys 100 percent.'”

Kennedy has been a vocal skeptic of vaccine science and has cut funding toward medical research and eliminated thousands of full-time jobs. His moves have drawn harsh criticism from politicians across the board, including other members of the Kennedy family. Hines added that while she has also heard criticism of RFK Jr. within her own circles, she hasn’t dealt with any permanent rifts because of it.

“Yes, I do have a few friends that I know are just very upset by even Bobby being in the administration,” Hines shared. “It’s very upsetting to them, and I understand that, I respect it. I haven’t had any falling-outs. I haven’t had a moment of somebody storming out the door.”

Watch Hines’ full conversation on NewsNation above.

