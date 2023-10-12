SRIF stride to help sustain sugar industry

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji has taken a significant stride towards improving soil fertility to help increase the production of sugarcane in the country.

This is through their best management practices programme, with the introduction of agricultural lime and intercropping on sugarcane farms.

Chief Executive, Santiago Mahimairaja says as yield increases on sugarcane farms, it would eventually boost revenue in the sugar industry.

“Every year, about 50% of the sugarcane we harvest are from burnt cane. So that affects not only the soil health … it affects sugarcane quality and it also affects the environment as it emits large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Above all, the burning of cane affects the human health.”

Mahimairaja says they have taken swift actions to help sustain the sugar industry; with the application of agricultural lime and incorporation of other crops on sugarcane farms to amend the pH level in the soil.

He adds intercropping also provides additional income for farmers.

SRIF engages over 12,000 farmers in their capacity-building programme, to help them adapt best management practices for sugarcane farming.