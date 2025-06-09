Crackdown boosted on tobacco offences

Tobacco-related offences are set to face tougher legal action as the Tobacco Control and Enforcement Unit steps up efforts to strengthen prosecution and close enforcement gaps.

A five-day prosecution training programme has been launched with support from the World Health Organisation and facilitation by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, bringing together 46 officers from across the country.

The officers have been identified as future prosecutors, forming a key part of the Ministry’s push to modernise legal frameworks and ensure tobacco laws are enforced effectively at the frontline.

The training focuses on practical prosecution skills, addressing current challenges faced by enforcement officers and ensuring legislation keeps pace with emerging public health threats.

The programme aims to empower officers to confidently pursue cases through the courts, strengthening accountability and reinforcing tobacco control measures nationwide.

The initiative signals a shift towards a more proactive enforcement approach, with authorities moving to safeguard public health through stronger legal action and improved compliance across Fiji.

