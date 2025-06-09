Nepal flood: Thousands missing weeks after disaster

source: reuters

Nepali authorities said on Wednesday that only about 7% of the bodies recovered after the devastating ​flood have been identified, underscoring the scale of ‌the work involved in helping thousands of families find out the fate of loved ones.

Weeks after the torrent of mud, rocks and ​water was unleashed by a glacial collapse, relatives continue to seek ​answers from authorities as hopes of finding survivors ⁠fade.

About 5,200 people remain missing, including 636 foreigners, after the ​disaster swept through mountain communities and hydropower sites, killing at ​least 1,399 people, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The agency said it collected DNA ​samples from 1,206 bodies and 1,889 samples from family ​members of the missing.

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Despite that, overall only 105 bodies have been identified ‌and ⁠handed to family members, it added.