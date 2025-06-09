Agriculture must drive economic growth, says PM

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s agriculture sector must play a greater role in driving economic growth as the country works towards becoming a high-income economy by 2050.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the sector needs to move beyond simply increasing production, with greater focus on productivity, technology, value addition, stronger businesses and better returns for farmers.

Rabuka made the comments while officially opening the three-day 2026 National Agriculture Show at Subrail Park in Labasa.

He says the Northern Division has significant potential to increase production, process more agricultural products, expand exports and create greater economic opportunities for its people.

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“We must produce more, produce better; we must produce more products, produce better products, produce consistently, and use our land properly, our water, our labor, our technology, and capital. We must use all those more productively, reduce waste, improve quality, add value, and connect our farmers well to reliable markets.”

Rabuka says Fiji’s ambition is to lift economic growth towards six percent and use that growth as a foundation for achieving high-income economy status by 2050.

He says agriculture will be an important part of that transformation, particularly through better use of land, water, labour, technology and capital and this year’s theme reflects the direction Fiji’s agriculture sector needs to take.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the annual event provides an opportunity to recognise the dedication and resilience of farmers while encouraging innovation across the sector.

He is encouraging farmers, businesses and other partners attending the show to use the event to build partnerships, explore new technologies and identify new markets and business opportunities.

“I encourage you, our partners, to use this three-day event not only as an opportunity to showcase your produce, but also to learn, network, build partnerships, and explore new technologies and identify new markets and business opportunities.”

The three-day National Agriculture Show will conclude on Thursday at Subrail Park under the theme “Green Growth, Golden Gains – Advancing Agriculture through Innovation, Diversification and Value Addition for a Resilient and Prosperous Fiji.”