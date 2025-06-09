Skipper Cup leaders face Nadroga

[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

This weekend’s Skipper Cup round eight clash between Nadi and Nadroga will have fans on the edge of their seats.

This is the view of Nadi Rugby Union Head of Operations, Jeff Tamata.

He says whenever Nadi and Nadroga play, it always goes down to the wire.

Nadi is leading the points table while Nadroga is third after seven rounds.

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Tamata says they were anticipating that Nadi will probably be second or third midway into the competition, but to be leading, going into the eighth round, is a blessing in disguise for them.

He also says history will prove that every time these two teams meet, it’s always a thriller and an entertaining one.

‘Nadroga may be in third position, but come Saturday, that third and first position counts for nothing because whenever these two teams meet, it always goes down to the wire, and probably that’s because of the rugby blood that runs in these two teams’.

He further says they’re so fortunate that its senior team is currently first, but they’ll remain humble, basically, and do their talking on the field.

Nadi hosts Nadroga on Saturday at 3:30pm.

The match will air live and exclusively on FBC Sports