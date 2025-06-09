Youth urged to apply for grants before October

[Photo: FILE]

Young Fijians with business ideas are being urged to apply for Government grant assistance before applications close in October.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says many rural youth groups are active and organised, but lack the funding to start sustainable businesses.

Eligible individuals and groups can receive up to five thousand dollars in assistance.

“Currently, we are distributing assistance to those who applied in the last financial year. Everyone can apply, but those who qualify are the ones who are assisted. So it is for everyone to do the same. The application for this financial year is currently open and will close in October. Due process is followed in determining who receives the grant.”

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Saukuru says the funding is helping young people turn skills such as baking into sources of income.

He says the assistance is also aimed at helping young Fijians generate income, reduce poverty and stay away from crime.