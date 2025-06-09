Japan boosts Fiji Police, maritime security

From left: Ambassador of Japan to Fiji Hiroshi Tajima and Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua[Photo: Ministry of Policing and Communications/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji and Japan are reaffirming their longstanding partnership, with discussions focusing on police cooperation, maritime security and digital transformation.

The Ministry of Policing and Communications hosted the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji for a courtesy call with Minister Ioane Naivalurua.

The meeting highlighted the deep and enduring Kizuna – the bond between the two countries – which has been strengthened over decades through government-to-government and people-to-people ties.

Discussions also focused on practical areas of cooperation, including police capacity building and support for maritime security across Fiji’s vast ocean territory.

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Japan’s continued assistance to Fiji’s digital transformation efforts was also acknowledged, including through initiatives such as the Beyond Connected programme.

Naivalurua also recognised the contribution of JICA volunteers and scholars who have served and studied in Fiji, as well as ongoing training opportunities provided to Fijian officers and civil servants.

The Ministry says Fiji values Japan’s continued friendship and support, describing the partnership as one that continues to grow stronger through both good times and challenges.