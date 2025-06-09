Government steps up El Niño preparations

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is stepping up preparations as concerns grow over the potential impacts of a severe El Niño.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says communities need to be prepared for possible severe weather conditions and prolonged dry periods.

She says preparing Fijians for the impacts of an intensified El Niño remains a priority, with government agencies working together to strengthen national preparedness.

Tabuya says coordination is already taking place through the National Disaster Management Office, which brings together government ministries and stakeholders to prepare for and respond to potential impacts.

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Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says authorities are monitoring concerns around water levels and power supply should dry conditions persist.

“Basically I cannot make specific technical answers, that’s for EFL, but overall the level of water, as already indicated by EFL, is a concern. So they will be making further announcements as they progress, not only regarding the situation there but also in terms of the power supply.”

Ro Filipe is also urging the public to conserve water and electricity as Fiji prepares for potentially drier conditions.

“I am urging the public in terms of water, conserve water, and also if you can buy your own water tanks that will be good. But also in terms of power saving, be prudent in terms of power usage at home and also in terms of just being sensible in the use of water.”

The Government says continued monitoring and coordination will be important as weather conditions develop.

Forecasts indicate El Niño conditions could intensify in the coming months, with impacts potentially continuing into early 2027.