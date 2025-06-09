Children to gain life-changing support

[Photo: Riya Mala]

Thousands of school-aged children will benefit from improved access to spectacles, hearing aids, wheelchairs and rehabilitation services under a new Government-led programme.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says no child should be held back in their education simply because they cannot see the board, hear their teacher or move around the school.

Speaking at the official launch of Unlocking Healthy Learning: Scaling Up Assistive Technology and Related Rehabilitation Services for School-Aged Children, Dr. Lalabalavu says the programme will support children aged five to 17 through a complete pathway from identification and assessment to referral, fitting, training and follow-up.

He says this means children will not only be screened but will be connected to the appropriate services and support they need.

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“SPARK Fiji will strengthen vision services, including access to spectacles and low-vision support, hearing screening and diagnostic services, and mobility and rehabilitation services such as wheelchairs, postural support and physiotherapy.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says that the programme will reach children in mainstream and special schools, out-of-school settings and underserved communities, with particular attention to girls and children with disabilities.

The programme will operate through the existing school health platform across all 21 subdivisions, while ensuring children in specialist schools, communities, outer islands and those currently out of school can access appropriate services.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the initiative will also strengthen the capacity of health workers and teachers to identify children who need assistance, while improving referral pathways, procurement, monitoring and data systems.

Programme-supported screening and referral services are expected to begin from 2027.

The programme is backed by a US$1.6-million grant from the Australian Government through ATscale from 2025 to 2028, as part of a US$8.2-million investment across seven Pacific countries.