Eight home games for Drua next season

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The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will open their 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign at home against the Highlanders, with Fiji set to host eight of the competition’s ten teams.

The Drua will begin their sixth season in the competition on February 13, before travelling to Sydney to face the New South Wales Waratahs a week later.

They return to Fiji on February 27 to host the Queensland Reds, before another two-match road trip against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra and defending champions the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The Drua will then face the Auckland Blues at home on March 20, chasing their first home victory over the Auckland-based side.

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Another clash with the Reds follows in Brisbane before the Drua take on the Highlanders in Christchurch during Super Round on April 4.

The side returns to Fiji to host the Western Force on April 10 before travelling to Hamilton for their only meeting with the Chiefs on April 16.

After their first bye, the Drua will return home for a Friday night blockbuster against the Hurricanes on April 30.

The final rounds will see the Drua travel to Auckland to face the Blues before hosting the Brumbies and Crusaders on May 15 and May 21 respectively.

The Waratahs will provide the opposition in the Drua’s final home match of the regular season on May 29, before the campaign concludes in Perth against the Western Force on June 4.

The Drua will again have three potential home venues in Suva, Lautoka and Ba, with Four R Stadium making its Super Rugby Pacific debut this year and producing two wins from two matches.

Super Rugby Pacific CEO, Jack Mesley says they are delighted to deliver a 2027 draw that gives fans more to look forward to than ever before.

“Every team begins the season with a clear ambition to win the title. Throw in all the traditional and emerging rivalries, and a new Finals Series where every game is sudden death, and there will be more at stake in every Super Rugby Pacific fixture, from the opening whistle through to the Grand Final. Over the last three seasons our competition has experienced growth across all key metrics and we’re confident that we’ve delivered a fan-focused draw for 2027 that will continue to build on that positive momentum.”

The 2027 season will also introduce a new three-week finals format, with the top six teams qualifying.

The top two sides will advance directly to the semi-finals, while teams finishing third and fourth will host sudden-death elimination finals.

The Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final is scheduled for June 26.

Home venues and ticketing details will be confirmed at a later date.