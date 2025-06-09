Waterborne disease risk remains

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health is warning of a continued risk of waterborne diseases during the current wet weather, with teams ready to investigate if cases increase in specific communities.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says waterborne illnesses are monitored on a case-by-case basis when patients arrive at public hospitals.

He says if case numbers increase and several patients trace back to the same area, that location can be identified as a hotspot.

“Well, we monitor it on a case-by-case basis. They do present to hospital, in a public hospital. And if the numbers pick up, then we send our team over to do investigations and do assessments. So, we can address the problem at a community level. So, there’s preventative work that goes along with it and also clinical work.”

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Dr Lalabalavu adds the Ministry uses both clinical treatment and community prevention to control the spread of waterborne diseases.