Lives at risk amid suicide prevention gaps

[Photo: FILE]

Gaps in identifying the risk of suicide and a lack of adequate support are affecting Fiji’s suicide prevention efforts.

This was highlighted by Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Luisa Cikamatana at the opening of the IASP Asia-Pacific Regional Forum on Suicide Prevention in Nadi today.

Dr Cikamatana says Fiji currently lacks the ability to identify people at risk earlier and ensure they can access appropriate support before reaching a crisis point.

She says the country also lacks appropriate data to understand who is affected by suicide and self-harm, and the circumstances surrounding these cases.

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She notes factors such as violence, substance abuse and social isolation contributing to suicide, adding that prevention efforts need a unified national approach.

She highlights the need to strengthen support across schools, workplaces, families and communities, while making it easier for people to seek help.

Stigma, limited resources and workforce shortages also remain challenges, particularly in providing consistent services across rural and maritime communities.

“Fiji has made progress in strengthening our national response. We have established national coordination mechanisms including the National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide and we continue to strengthen mental health and suicide prevention services, community awareness, surveillance, capacity building and other issues. But we must also be honest about where we are. There is still much more that needs to be done.”

Dr Cikamatana says Fiji is using the regional forum to learn from other countries and develop appropriate suicide prevention measures.