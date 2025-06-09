MSG Prime Ministers Cup brings region together through sport

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The MSG Prime Ministers Cup is set to do more than produce football rivalry, with Fiji Sports Council acting board chair Peter Mazey highlighting the tournament’s role in bringing Melanesian nations together through sport.

Fiji is hosting this year’s competition as part of its role as chair of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, with the tournament also featuring the women’s national teams.

Mazey says the competition provides an important platform for the region to tackle challenges facing its young people, while using sport to strengthen relationships between neighbouring nations.

“We all have the same challenges, and we have solutions among talking among ourselves. By talking and getting together, we are able to address these issues because we have the same backgrounds, the same culture.”

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He says Fiji is committed to hosting more international sporting events, with competitions being staged across the country rather than being centred only in Suva.

The MSG Prime Ministers Cup was previously known as the Melanesian Cup before its name was changed.

Vanuatu hosted the tournament in 2022, followed by New Caledonia in 2023, Solomon Islands in 2024 and Papua New Guinea last year, when the women’s competition was introduced.

Fiji will host the tournament this year, with the inclusion of the women’s national team continuing as part of the competition.

The competition starts on Thursday with Solomon Islands and Vanuatu playing the first match at 4pm.