Oprah Winfrey brings live AHA shows to Las Vegas Sphere in 2027

source: reuters

U.S. media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will stage a series of live ​performances at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027 that she says represent ‌the culmination of decades spent encouraging self-discovery and personal growth through television, publishing and live events.

The four performances, scheduled for April 2-4, are part of a production called “Oprah Winfrey’s AHA,” a reference to the moments ​of insight Winfrey has long described as “AHA” moments that have been a recurring ​theme of her work.

Producers said the two-hour show will combine music, poetry, ⁠storytelling and visual art, with appearances by Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier, poet and author ​Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet and gospel singer Wintley Phipps.

Winfrey said the idea took shape after a ​visit to the Sphere to see rock band U2 perform.

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“This is the culmination of everything I’ve wanted to say my whole life to people,” the talk show host told Reuters.

She recalled standing in the ​venue during the concert, listening to the crowd’s cheers and realizing the immersive space could ​be more than a place for entertainment. For her, it represented a powerful space for human connection, ‌she ⁠said.

“I was standing there alone, looking up, going, ‘What just happened?'” she said, describing the moment her vision began to take shape.

“‘Wow, this could be used for something bigger than a concert. You can use this to transform the way people see themselves,'” Winfrey remembered thinking.

Inspired by ​the experience, she ​decided to create her ⁠own event for the venue. The production draws on themes that have featured prominently throughout Winfrey’s career, including self-discovery, personal growth and ​human connection.

Winfrey, 72, host of the twice-weekly “The Oprah Podcast,” rose from local ​television news ⁠jobs in Nashville and Baltimore to become one of the most prominent figures in U.S. media through “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which ran for 25 years. She later built a business empire ⁠spanning television, ​film, publishing and digital media, while becoming a prominent ​philanthropist and interviewer of world leaders, celebrities and authors.