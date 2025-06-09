Fijiana XV end losing streak against Spain

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The Vodafone Fijiana have secured a hard-fought 38–32 victory over Spain in the WXV Global Series, finally breaking their losing streak against the Spaniards.

Spain held a narrow 20–19 lead at halftime, but Fiji produced a strong second-half performance to turn the match around.

The Fijiana scored five tries in an important victory that marks another step forward for the side on the international stage.

The win will provide a major confidence boost for the Fijiana as they continue their WXV campaign.