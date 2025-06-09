Government tightens oversight of climate funding

[Photo: FILE]

The Environment and Climate Change Ministry will be strict in ensuring that every dollar dedicated to climate adaption from foreign organizations is fully utilized.

This was stated by its Minister Lynda Tabuya following a press briefing in Suva last week.

This newsroom questioned the Minister on how the Government will follow up on the initial United Nations climate investment adaptation plan that is currently being implemented in the country facilitated by the UN.

The Minister responded that her Ministry would work with the Ministry of Finance to ensure the funding is spent within the required timeframe and for its intended purpose.

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“The local government is one of the implementing ministries. Our ministry secures funds, and then we have implemented ministries including local government. But I can assure you in terms of follow-ups from our ministry, the need to be able to spend the money within the time and purpose that is something that our ministry monitors very closely.”

The Adaptation Fund has described the investment as a foundation for further climate adaptation projects in Fiji, with the potential for significant greater funding in the future.

The Ministry is expected to conduct follow-up work with communities, and greater clarity is needed on how progress will be measured.

Additionally, the Adaptation Fund under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, is intended to strengthen climate resilience in vulnerable communities across Fiji, including informal settlements.

Head of the Adaptation Fund Project Mikko Ollikainen says the funding will provide a foundation for future climate adaptation projects.

“The size of the project is about $10 million but we are able to fund additional investments in Fiji, currently up to $40 million and what is important about these investments is that they are initial funding for the government of Fiji and the people of Fiji.”

While the investment has been welcomed as an important step in addressing Fiji’s growing climate challenges, questions remain over the Government’s role in overseeing its implementation.