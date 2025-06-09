Australia partnership sparks skills concern

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education is warning that greater worker mobility under the proposed Fiji-Australia partnership could worsen Fiji’s shortage of skilled workers.

Permanent Secretary Navin Raaj told the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that skills retention remains a major challenge.

He said Fiji must ensure that increased mobility supports the country’s workforce needs and does not deepen shortages in critical occupations.

The concern comes as Fiji seeks to strengthen education and training links with Australia.

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“Skills retention is a challenge for our country, we should also ensure that mobility contributes to Fiji’s workforce needs and does not unintentionally deepen shortages in critical occupations.”

Raaj said mobility must be managed carefully so that it benefits Fiji’s workforce rather than leaving critical sectors without enough skilled people.

The issue also raises questions about Fiji’s investment in education and training.

The committee also questioned the Ministry about another risk linked to closer education cooperation, the protection of sensitive data.

Committee member Virendra Lal asked what safeguards would protect information about children, schools and examinations.

Raaj said cyber security and data protection were important for the Ministry.

He said the risks associated with greater digital connectivity must be carefully managed.

The issue is becoming more important as the Ministry looks to expand cooperation with Australia in digital learning and artificial intelligence.

The Ministry wants education and human capital development included in the Vuvale Union’s 10-year work plan.

It is also calling for clear outcomes and accountability.

The Ministry presented on the proposed Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance, also known as the Veitacini Treaty.