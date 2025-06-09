Silktails visit schools in Namosi

Members of the Kaiviti Silktails squad paid a special visit to two schools in Namosi this morning, continuing their development work both on and off the field.

The team, alongside its official banking partners, visited Ratu Simione Matanitobua College along the Suva–Navua corridor and Navunikabi Catholic School in the highlands of Namosi.

As part of the visit, the Silktails conducted sessions on the basics of rugby league, while their banking partners delivered financial literacy lessons focused on budgeting, saving, financial planning and responsible money management.

The students and staff had the opportunity to engage with the players and take part in the interactive sessions, highlighting the importance of developing skills both in sport and in everyday life.

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Following the sessions, the Silktails and their partners handed over sporting equipment to both schools, further supporting their efforts to promote rugby league and physical activity among students.