$60m hotel investment underway in Nadi

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT, FACEBOOK]

A new $60 million hotel development is underway in Nadi, with the project expected to create jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

Public Service Association Investments Company officially broke ground on the seven storey, 102 room hotel in Martintar last week.

The hotel will operate as Day’s Inn by Wyndham through a partnership with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Asia Pacific.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the investment reflects confidence in Fiji’s economy and Nadi’s tourism sector.

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He says the project will create opportunities for local contractors, suppliers and tradespeople during construction, with further jobs once the hotel begins operations.

Immanuel urges the developers and their partners to maximise local employment skills development while increasing the participation of Fijian businesses.

He says investments that create employment, strengthen local businesses and build local capacity are important to Fiji’s long-term economic growth.