New Christian radio service launches in Fiji

A new Christian radio voice has been launched in Fiji, with United Christian Broadcasters officially launching its Life FM service.

The launch marks the culmination of three years of prayer, preparation and partnership to establish the new radio service.

United Christian Broadcasters is part of a Christian media network operating in more than 30 countries across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Life FM Brand Ambassador Waisele Serevi says the new service is more than a radio station, describing it as a platform to share the Christian message and positively influence lives.

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“I believe Life FM 87.8 is much more than a radio station. It is an opportunity, it is a ministry, it is a mission field, and it is a platform through which the people of Fiji can hear the message of hope found in Jesus Christ.”

He says Life FM also aims to use its reach to bring people closer to Christian teachings and strengthen families and communities.

“We do not simply want people to hear Christian programs. We want people to encounter Christ. We want people to understand the word. We want people in this country to live according to the word. We want families transformed. We want young people strengthened.”

United Christian Broadcasters Chief Executive Officer Tomu Raiviu says the launch follows a three-year wait, marked by legal and regulatory challenges in securing approval to operate in Fiji.

“The challenge goes back to the various legal roadblocks that we had to overcome. There has to be sort of a process that needs to be followed with the government, and it’s taken quite a lot of patience from us as a team.”

Life FM is now available on 87.8 FM, offering a new Christian broadcasting platform for young people and communities across Fiji.