Agni Deo Singh remembered for service to workers

[Photo: Supplied]

The Australian High Commission in Fiji is remembering the late Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh for his passion and commitment to workers.

Just last week, Singh delivered a heartfelt speech to Fijian workers under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme at the Australian High Commission.

The High Commission says his words reflected his pride in Fiji and his passion for supporting workers, as it extended its condolences to his family and the people of Fiji.

Singh died suddenly in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday, at the age of 60.

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His career spanned more than four decades, beginning as a teacher before he became a leading voice for teachers and workers as General Secretary of the Fiji Teachers Union.

He served in that role for more than two decades before entering Parliament and later becoming Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations in 2022.

The Australian High Commission says Singh’s final message to PALM workers reflected the values that defined much of his public life.