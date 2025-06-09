Mental toll rises with migration

Moving to Australia may open the door to better opportunities, but for some Fijians, the journey is also bringing isolation, depression, stress and strain on family relationships.

President of the Australian Integrated Fijian Association of Victoria, Rohit Roy Kumar, says he has experienced many migrants struggling to adjust to a faster-paced life while being separated from the support systems they relied on in Fiji.

Australia remains one of the top destinations for Fijians seeking better employment, education and opportunities for their families.

Kumar says the pressure to build a better future can come at a cost to mental wellbeing.

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He highlights that migrants often arrive expecting to quickly secure jobs in their professions, only to find themselves starting again in unfamiliar roles while adapting to a different system.

This, he notes, can add to pressures created by the rising cost of living, housing challenges and the loss of familiar support networks.

While migration continues to offer opportunities for Fijians, Kumar says the emotional challenges of starting again should not be overlooked.

“Everyone is on the go to make a better future, and we have seen there’s a lot of stress, depression, mental health issues, marriage breakdowns, because everyone wants to attain so much in a short period of time that they forget to relax the way they used to back in Fiji.”

The association now provides social gatherings and community activities aimed at giving Fijians a space to connect with others and reduce isolation.

Kumar says maintaining those connections is important for people who may otherwise feel alone while navigating the pressures of life in a new country.