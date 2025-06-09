Guangdong eyes Fiji for trade and investment

[Photo: Supplied]

China’s Guangdong province is looking to deepen its economic footprint in the Pacific, with Fiji being positioned as a potential gateway for Chinese businesses seeking access to regional markets.

Speaking at the Guangdong Products Roadshow and Economic and Trade Exchange Conference in Suva, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlighted that Fiji is ready to work with Guangdong on trade, investment, technology transfer and green development.

In his remark, Kamikamica says Guangdong’s experience in advanced manufacturing, digital technology, renewable energy and smart appliances could complement Fiji’s development priorities.

But he says the relationship must go beyond simply bringing products into Fiji.

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The Government wants Guangdong investment to deliver jobs, skills, technology transfer and greater opportunities for Fijian businesses to access the Chinese market.

Kamikamica also says Fiji is working to simplify regulatory processes and strengthen its investment environment as it seeks to position the country as a gateway for trade and investment into the wider Pacific.

Additionally, Guangdongs Vice Governor Zang Guozhi representatives say Fiji’s strategic location, established business networks and potential for re-export make it well placed to serve as a gateway to other Pacific Island markets.

Zang says that the focus is not only on exporting Guangdong products to Fiji, but potentially establishing regional distribution networks, warehouses and business operations here.

Guangdong is China’s industrial, manufacturing and technology capital and Vice Governor says this proposal could see Fiji play a greater role in connecting Chinese manufacturers with markets across the Pacific.