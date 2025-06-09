Overseas study must benefit Fiji: Raj

[Photo: File]

The proposed Fiji-Australia education initiative should not simply focus on sending more Fijian students overseas.

Permanent Secretary for Education Naveen Raj says overseas study opportunities must be linked to Fiji’s national skills priorities and future workforce needs.

He highlighted this while submitting to the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance treaty.

Under the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union, selected Fijian students could study at Australian institutions at lower domestic-equivalent fees from around 2029 or 2030.

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Raj says the initiative could make Australian tertiary education more affordable for Fijian students.

However, he says the programme must contribute directly to Fiji’s human capital development.

“We recommend that the education and human capital development therefore be clearly reflected in that work plan. For each major education initiative, we would like to see a clearly defined outcome, responsible agencies, implementation timelines, financing arrangements, measurable indicators, monitoring and reporting arrangements, and clear risk management measures.”

He says clear arrangements will be needed for student selection, funding, accommodation, living expenses and the recognition of qualifications.

The Ministry supports the Vuvale Union but wants its education initiatives to deliver measurable and long-term benefits for Fiji.