Major step taken to protect Levuka’s heritage

[Photo: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs. Culture, Heritage and Arts/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Levuka World Heritage Building Rehabilitation Project has officially been unveiled, marking a major step towards restoring and protecting Fiji’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Minister for Heritage, Charan Jeath Singh says the first phase of the project will focus on 16 priority heritage buildings, including 10 residential and six public buildings.

He says around $465,000 has been committed for the rehabilitation works.

Singh says for the 2026/2027 financial year, the government has allocated $1.2 million for the Levuka Historical Port Town.

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The government intends to continue the work. As this first phase progresses, the department will move towards the second batch of rehabilitation works, continuing the phased approach based on assessed needs and the priorities.

Singh says funding is aimed at supporting the restoration of Levuka’s historic buildings and monuments and ensuring its unique cultural and historical heritage is protected for future generations.

He says the project also involves working with property owners and relevant authorities to ensure the rehabilitation work follows the required planning and approval processes.

Singh adds that the project is an important step in turning Levuka’s World Heritage status into practical support for the town and its people.