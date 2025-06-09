Rebel Wilson returns to Toronto with new film Girl Group

Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma attend the red carpet for "Girl Group" at the Toronto International Film Festival. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Australian actor Rebel Wilson returned to the Toronto International Film Festival with her second directorial feature “Girl Group,” which she told Reuters combined “comedy, music and ​fun,” following a legal battle surrounding her first film.

Wilson’s directorial debut “The Deb,” ‌which premiered at the festival two years ago, was embroiled in legal disputes, delaying the film’s release in theaters.

In July, a Sydney court cleared Wilson of defaming The Deb’s lead actor Charlotte ​MacInnes, who was appealing.

A separate lawsuit was filed against Wilson by “The Deb” ​producers in a U.S. court.

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Her new musical comedy follows the story of a ​disgraced pop star who was excluded from her former girl group’s reunion tour and has to ‌mentor ⁠a group of young girls under a community-service sentence.

The film features real girl group legends, including Spice Girls’ Melanie Chisholm, All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis and ​Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts and Nicole Scherzinger.

Wilson said that her ​film was ⁠once rejected by a studio because it was a “female-driven” film.