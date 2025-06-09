Father Law Home appeals for urgent suppor

[Photo: FILE]

Father Law Home is facing an urgent funding shortage. It has only two months of funding left to pay its workers and carers and keep the Home operating.

The Home currently cares for 30 elderly residents and needs around $25,000 each month to meet its essential running costs.

Sister-in-charge Rosa Domowai said the Home was now in great need of financial support.

“There are only two payments left for our workers, our staff and carers.”

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Domawai states that government assistance is limited, while the remaining funds are raised by board members and through donations.

She adds that all donations received are directed towards supporting the Home and its residents.

The Home has reached its maximum capacity of 30 residents and has a strict admission policy to ensure those accepted are genuinely in need of residential care.

Residents must generally be aged 65 or above, receive social welfare and have no immediate relatives living in Fiji who can provide the necessary care.

The Home also assesses their family circumstances before accepting them.

Management says some elderly people have children, spouses or other relatives living overseas and may be left in the care of neighbours or extended family members.

Once admitted, residents receive care throughout the day and night.

The Home operates a daily timetable from early morning until bedtime, while carers continue checking on residents during the night.

This includes assisting with bathing, changing diapers, providing meals and drinks, and monitoring residents who require closer attention.

A full-time nurse also monitors their health and vital signs.

Residents are taken to health centres and hospital appointments, including specialist reviews at CWM Hospital when required.

Management says the cost of providing this level of care is one of the major reasons the Home needs consistent funding.

However, financial donations are not the only way individuals and organisations can assist.

Businesses and other organisations that may not be able to provide money can donate groceries, cleaning supplies, adult diapers and other essential items.

Groups can also support the Home through maintenance work, cleaning, brush cutting and other services.

Domowai says visits from community groups are also valuable, particularly when people spend time with the elderly residents.

Some organisations have provided activities such as painting, haircuts and other forms of engagement.

She says these activities give residents an opportunity to interact with people outside the Home.

With funding expected to last only another two months, Father Law Home is appealing to individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations to help meet its immediate needs.

Domowai adds that every form of assistance can help the Home continue caring for its residents and supporting the staff and carers who look after them.