Four arrested in separate drug raids

[Photo: File]

Four men are in police custody following two separate drug raids in Pacific Harbour and Qauia, Lami.

Officers seized cash believed to be proceeds of crime, along with substances suspected to be marijuana.

The Fiji Detector Dog Unit and the Police Dog Unit carried out the joint raids, targeting drug possession and theft.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

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In a separate operation, police searched a home in Vunidawa for laptops stolen from Raiwaqa.

Officers recovered two laptops and are currently questioning a suspect at the Vunidawa Police Station.