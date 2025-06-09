Taxi drivers raise safety concerns

[Photo: File]

Female taxi operators are raising concerns over long working hours, warning that driver fatigue could put both drivers and passengers at risk.

Speaking on behalf of women in the taxi industry, Salima Bi says many female drivers work late into the night to make ends meet.

Bi says the safety concern extends beyond drivers, with women passengers, mothers, students and elderly women also relying on taxis to get home safely.

The taxi driver says that there have been situations where female taxi drivers face safety challenges.

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“Many of us drive late nights to make ends meet. We face fear of robbery, harassment and driving alone in the dark areas with no proper lighting at ranks.”

She says drivers working under pressure and for extended hours may become tired, creating risks for everyone on the road.

She says that sometimes female drivers are under pressure and are tired from working 18 hours then safety is at risk for everyone.

Fiji Zone Taxi Association National Secretary Mohammed Shameem says that driver safety is non-negotiable.

“So, we would like to see that it is covered. And where as for safety is concerned, my request to the Minister of Policing and the Commissioner of Police and the Director of Operations from the Fiji Police Force to get the foot patrol officers on the CDB area.”

The call comes as women in the taxi industry push for an industry that is safe both for women behind the wheel and those in the back seat.