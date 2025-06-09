Online discrimination discourages HIV testing

[Photo: File]

Health officials are concerned about people taking matters into their own hands on social media in response to Fiji’s HIV situation.

Concerns are growing over people shaming those affected by HIV, with warnings this could drive people away from testing and treatment.

Chair of the National HIV Response Team, Dr Jason Mitchell says people cannot be allowed to take matters into their own hands when it comes to HIV.

“What is happening through a lot of the social media platforms that we are seeing is that people are starting to have a vigilante approach to this HIV situation. We really can’t afford to do that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Mitchell says the taskforce will ask the HIV subcommittee to enforce protections against stigma breaches of privacy under the HIV Act.

“There are strong provisions in there which we need to start exercising. Unfortunately, it has come to that point now where we need to be saying enough is enough and that we will not tolerate any forms of stigma and discrimination in our community. Mitchell says it has reached a point where Fiji must make it clear that stigma and discrimination will not be tolerated.”

He says the level of stigma and discrimination is particularly concerning given the increased media coverage of the HIV situation.

Dr Mitchell urges a united response that protects privacy and ensures people feel safe accessing HIV services.