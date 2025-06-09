Defending champions set to meet Drua in Suva

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Suva is set for another big night of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific action, with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua to host defending champions the Hurricanes at HFC Bank Stadium on 30 April.

The 7.35pm kick-off will give Drua fans in the capital a chance to see the reigning champions back on Fijian soil in what is expected to be another highly anticipated clash.

The Hurricanes will be well aware of the threat the Drua pose in Fiji, having lost twice to the Fijian side on their previous visits.

Their most recent defeat came last season when the Drua produced a 25-20 upset in Lautoka, ending the Hurricanes’ unbeaten run and contributing to one of just three losses they suffered throughout their title-winning campaign.

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The Drua also defeated the Hurricanes in Suva in 2023, giving the home side plenty of confidence heading into their latest meeting.

The fixture will also take the Drua back to HFC Bank Stadium, where they created history in 2024 with a sell-out crowd.

Drua head coach Brad Mooar says the team is looking forward to welcoming the defending champions to Suva.

“We will kick Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Round 12 off in style hosting the Hurricanes in front of our passionate and loyal Suva fans. It’s a great opportunity for us at home against the defending champions that we will be right up for. Toso Drua!”

Fans can expect pre-match activities around the stadium before the 7.35pm kick-off, while players from both sides will also be available to meet supporters.

Several Flying Fijians and All Blacks are also expected to feature following the match.