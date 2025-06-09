Raikoso eyes World Cup opportunity

Army Rugby League winger Etuate Raikoso is hoping his strong form throughout the Vodafone Cup National competition can earn him a place at this year’s Defence Forces Rugby League World Cup.

Raikoso has been among Army’s key contributors this season and delivered another important moment yesterday, scoring the decisive try in their 22-16 quarterfinal win over Ravoravo Rabbitohs.

With Army now through to the semi-finals, Raikoso says the focus is on maintaining their momentum and finishing the local competition on a high.

‘I believe we need to work better on our communication especially on the field, this is something we need to prioritize as we head into the semi-finals.’

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Raikoso also credited the team’s family members and supporters for their backing throughout the season.

‘For our amazing supporters who stood by us throughout the season, we are so grateful to you all and enjoy listening to the cheers from the side-lines during our matches so thank you, we appreciate you and invite you again next week for the semi-finals.’

Army will face another tough test in next Saturday’s semi-final, with Raikoso looking to continue his strong Vodafone Cup form and strengthen his chances of making the Defence Forces Rugby League World Cup squad.