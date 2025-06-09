Rabuka defends Wise appointment

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there was no official complaint against newly appointed Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprises, Pita Wise.

Wise returned to public office after voluntarily stepping down as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in 2024.

This follows concerns raised by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, Fiji Women’s Rights Movement and DIVA for Equality Fiji over allegations of sexual harassment.

Rabuka says Wise stepped down voluntarily and no official complaint or report was made.

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He says Wise later expressed interest in the vacant position and went through the Public Service Commission recruitment process.

“He has had some time off to cool off like Ministers have also had time to step down, they have had time to reflect. There was a need for someone to be recruited, he expressed his interest and he was interviewed.”

Wise’s appointment took effect last Tuesday.

The PSC says he will provide strategic and administrative leadership, with a focus on governance, accountability, efficiency and service delivery.