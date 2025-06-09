Local referees receives certificates

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Two local boxing referees were part of the Fiji Amateur Boxing side that is in Samoa for the Oceania Invitational Championships out to gain exposure and experience beside our young boxers.

While our boxers were there to gain valuable experience for preparation ahead of the Pacific Games next year, Anil Chand and Iowane Tovolea attend a four day refereeing and judges course.

Following the completion of the course and receiving their certificates, they then took to the courts and officiated a handful of bouts during the tournament.

Fiji coach Cam Todd says one of the ways to develop the sport in Fiji is also by developing the level of officiating.

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“It’s really important because our boxers needs to be refereed by the best so they know the game properly. So we’re happy they were able to get their certificates.”

Members of the side are expected to return later this week.