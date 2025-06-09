Fans urged to beat the queues for BOG semi-finals

[File Photo]

Football fever is set to hit Ba today, with fans urged to get to Four R Stadium early for the Extra Battle of the Giants semi-finals.

The stadium gates will open from 10am, giving supporters plenty of time to soak up the action before the two blockbuster semi-finals kick off.

Fans will also be able to watch matches from the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament before the main event gets underway at 2pm.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf expects a big turnout and is encouraging supporters to beat the rush.

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“We expect a large crowd, so fans should arrive early to avoid disappointment and long queues at the gates.”

Global Care Suva FC, the Group A winners, will meet hosts Dayal’s Steel Ba FC in the opening semi-final at 2pm.

That will be followed by an all-important clash between Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC and Nasinu FC at 4.30pm.

With a place in tomorrow’s grand final on the line, supporters are also being reminded of the tournament regulations.

Live streaming from inside the venue is strictly prohibited, with anyone caught streaming matches asked to leave the stadium.

Vuvuzelas are also banned and will not be allowed inside the venue.

The FFA is urging fans to cooperate with security officials and follow the match-day regulations as Ba prepares for a big day of football.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.