News

Referendum, new Constitution possible by year end

FBC News News Team [email protected]

September 17, 2026 7:50 am

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji could have a new Constitution by December 24 this year.

This was revealed on the official Fiji Government Facebook page last night.

The State also says a Referendum could be held in November and mid-December.

Cabinet has endorsed the tabling of the Constitution Review Commission’s Report in

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Parliament and supported a request for a special sitting of Parliament on 22 September 2026.

According to the statement, the Commission, established in March 2026, conducted nationwide consultations, received written and collective submissions, engaged with stakeholders and reviewed relevant constitutional, legal and policy materials.

Following this process, the Commission submitted its Report and a Draft Constitution Bill to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu on 31 August.

Cabinet’s decision to table the Report does not constitute acceptance or adoption of all the Commission’s recommendations.

The Cabinet Subcommittee on the Review of the Constitution will continue its detailed consideration of the recommendations, including their practical, legal and policy implications, and will report back to Cabinet on the way forward.

This will include consideration of any transitional arrangements that may be required.

The proposed process provides for the Commission’s Report to be debated in Parliament during its sitting from 28 September 2026.

Subject to the passage of the Bill and subsequent parliamentary processes, a referendum is proposed to be held between Novevember and mid-December 2026.

If approved through the required processes, the new Constitution is proposed to come into effect by 24 December 2026.

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