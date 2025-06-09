$1.1 million support for CWM eye clinic

[Photo: File]

More than 100 Fijians are set to receive specialist cataract care through a medical mission by the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center.

Earlier today, the team from China donated to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s Eye Clinic, comprising eye clinic tools valued at $1.1M.

In an interview today, the Head of Department for the eye clinic, Shireen Ayub, explained that the team from China had already screened up to 125 patients and, according to her, the patients will now undergo medical examinations before being cleared for cataract surgery.

She says that the tools for the eye clinic will go a long way, especially with the clinic continuously facing challenges when it comes to eye care.

Article continues after advertisement

Additionally, she says for patients with complex medical conditions, the specialist support could provide access to surgical expertise that may otherwise be difficult to obtain.

The Chinese team will remain in Fiji until September 21, with a target of providing services to at least 125 patients.