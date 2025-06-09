News

Respiratory illness activity on the rise

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 12, 2026 5:00 pm

[file/photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is urging members of the public to remain vigilant following an increase in reported respiratory illness activity recorded in the latest Flu Tracking Fiji Weekly Interim Report.

Assistant Health Minister, Penioni Ravunawa says for the reporting week from 31 August to 6 September, a total of 177 participants’ submitted reports, with 16.4 percent reporting fever and cough compared with 10.2% during the previous week.

Ravunawa says the increase is an important surveillance signal that requires continued monitoring and responsible health practices.

However, he stresses that there is no need for unnecessary alarm.

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Ravunawa said the Flu Tracking report makes clear that the current participant numbers are low and therefore the findings cannot be considered representative of Fiji’s entire population.

The report also shows that only one of the 177 participants reported undergoing a COVID-19 RAT, PCR or influenza PCR test during the reporting period.

The Ministry says the data indicates an increase in reported respiratory symptoms but does not, on its own, identify or confirm a particular virus as the cause.

Members of the public experiencing respiratory symptoms are being encouraged to practise good respiratory hygiene, including covering coughs and sneezes, regularly washing hands with soap and clean water, and staying home when unwell where possible.

People are also advised to seek medical attention if symptoms are severe or persist.

The Ministry is also warning the public to remain cautious about misinformation and unverified claims circulating on social media about respiratory illnesses and viruses.

Members of the public are being urged not to share or forward unverified information, particularly claims relating to new viruses, outbreaks, symptoms or treatments that have not been confirmed by health authorities.

Ravunawa says misinformation can create unnecessary fear and confusion within communities.

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