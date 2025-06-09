56,000 children screened for heart problems

[File Photo]

More than 56,000 children across Fiji have been screened for heart problems as health teams push for early detection and treatment.

The screening is being carried out in schools, health centres and communities across Fiji.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Hospital Director, Dr Kruppali Tappoo says early detection can prevent serious heart problems and improve treatment outcomes for children.

“We’ve done trips to Tuvalu as well but of course as you know we continue screening in the schools, the primary schools here in Fiji, in our public health centers as well, in communities, during our outreaches, when we have a health on rural camp as well, we’ve reached over 56,000 screening and it continues so the goal is early detection.”

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Dr Tappoo says five children were treated after being diagnosed with heart problems at an early stage.

This assistance have encouraged parents to detect science, at the early stage to ensure children are treated before the sickness worsen.

.My son always find it difficult to wake up, most of the time when he is asleep i have to wake him up, the nurse advise for serious check up, Thats when they know they need to get medical assistance as soon as possible.

Another paediatric medical team from New Zealand is expected in October to carry out more surgeries for children from Fiji and the Pacific.