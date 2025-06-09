Baby Kulas 2027 World Cup dream ends

[Photo: OFC/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The dream of playing at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time next year has ended for the Baby Kulas.

This is after the side lost to New Caledonia 1-0 in the Solomon Islands last night in the second OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship semi-final.

New Caledonia joins New Zealand in the final and both have qualified for next year’s World Cup.

New Caledonia scored the only goal in the 10th minute which was enough to secure their historic qualification for the event in Morocco next year.

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Fiji fought hard for an equaliser, and were also looking to qualify for their first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Kinisimere Botesulu fired a shot after an impressive solo run with time running out, but the Baby Kulas couldn’t find a response.

New Caledonia join 24 of the world’s best as one of OFC’s two representatives at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.