Bush fire destroys home

[Photo: File]

The National Fire Authority is warning the public to stop uncontrolled burning after a bush fire spread to a vacant home in Korovuto, Nadi, destroying the property.

The fire broke out at Mate Road.

Nadi firefighters found a three-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was also threatening nearby homes, some only metres from the burning property.

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Firefighters worked to contain the blaze, with additional water supplies brought in by two other appliances.

The total damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $90,000.

A neighbouring property also sustained partial damage.

The NFA says preliminary information suggests the fire started from uncontrolled burning in a nearby bush area before spreading to the house.

The exact cause and point of origin are still being investigated.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident shows how quickly an uncontrolled fire can threaten homes.

He says the NFA responded to two incidents in the Western Division today where uncontrolled burning resulted in fires threatening or involving residential properties.

Sowane says these incidents are preventable and the public must take greater care when using fire, particularly during the dry season.

He says dry grass and vegetation can ignite easily, while wind can quickly carry flames and embers into nearby properties.

Sowane is urging people not to leave fires unattended and to ensure they are completely extinguished before leaving the area.

He is also urging anyone who sees a bush or grass fire spreading towards homes to move to safety and immediately call 910.

The NFA adds that early notification can help firefighters respond before a fire causes greater damage.